Russia’s Putin, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin press service reports.

The situation around Nagorno Karabakh was discussed during the phone talk. They praised the fact that the situation is overall stable and the ceasefire regime is strictly observed.

Taking into account the talks with Russian deputy prime minister Alexei Overchuk in Baku, the process of regulating the economic ties and transportation communications in the South Caucasus, which is implemented in accordance with the November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, statements of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, was discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan