China to donate 100,000,000 yuan to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the signing of a cooperation agreement with China whereby the latter will donate 100,000,000 yuan. The money will be used for building a new studio of the Armenian Public Television and the implementation of other jointly agreed projects.

