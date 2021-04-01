China to donate 100,000,000 yuan to Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the signing of a cooperation agreement with China whereby the latter will donate 100,000,000 yuan. The money will be used for building a new studio of the Armenian Public Television and the implementation of other jointly agreed projects.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
