Government of Artsakh seeks to politically restore its former borders, says President

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President Arayik Harutyunyan of the Republic of Artsakh has announced that his government aims at restoring the country’s territorial integrity politically “at least within the borders of the former NKAO”.

Harutyunyan was visiting residents of several towns of the Martuni region when he made the remarks.

He refuted media reports speculating around the village of Karmir Shuka and said that “on the contrary, the restoration of the Artsakh territorial integrity at least within the borders of the former NKAO through a political way is on the agenda of the Artsakh authorities.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








