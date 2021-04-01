Ranked voting method to be abolished as Parliament approves amendments bill at first hearing

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament approved at the first hearing the bill on making amendments and changes to the Electoral Code which propose to abolish the ranked voting method ahead of the upcoming snap elections and hold the polls with a simple proportional electoral system.

83 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

Thus, the bill proposes to abolish the preferential voting method, as well as sets certain regulations for the holding of elections during the pandemic.

The opposition Bright Armenia faction was opposing the bill. Faction head Edmon Marukyan made remarks, noting: “I officially announce now that if the rules of the game change, the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections is questioned”.

The ruling bloc assured that this change is just simplifying the process of the elections, however, this doesn’t mean refusal from the Electoral Code package.

Earlier this year the leadership has submitted a new Electoral Code package, which envisages a number of amendments, for getting an opinion from the Venice Commission.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan