Armenia army chief, commander of Russian peacekeepers in NK discuss issues of ensuring security

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan held a meeting with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Issues of ensuring security and organizing partnership were discussed during the meeting, the importance of ensuring the return of Armenian PoWs and the search operations for those missing was emphasized. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces thanked Lt. General Rustam Muradov for the effective work and efforts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” the defense ministry said in a news release.

