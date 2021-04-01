Armenia to start COVID-19 vaccinations using AstraZeneca soon

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will soon start vaccinations against COVID-19 using the AstraZeneca vaccine, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan said on April 1.

Avanesyan said the health ministry’s board of experts is closely following the developments around the vaccine.

Citing the American FDA, EU’s drug registration agency and WHO conclusions, Avanesyan added that the health experts will convene a meeting on Friday to discuss the recent AstraZeneca guidelines change in Germany where the drug will be limited only to people over 60.

Avanesyan said the AstraZeneca doses are yet to pass customs and pass several other processes. It is expected that the vaccine will be available in Yerevan and in the provinces on April 5. Until then, health authorities are conducting trainings with polyclinic doctors.

24,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was supplied to Armenia through COVAC FACILITY.

Vaccinations are optional, but Avanesyan advised everyone to get the shot in order to return to normal life.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan