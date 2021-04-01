Governor of Armenia’s Tavush province dismissed
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Governor of the Tavush province of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan has been relieved from the position.
The respective decision has been approved today at the Cabinet meeting.
According to some media reports, Hayk Chobanyan will be appointed Minister of High Technological Industry.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
