Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

Governor of Armenia’s Tavush province dismissed

Governor of Armenia’s Tavush province dismissed

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Governor of the Tavush province of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan has been relieved from the position.

The respective decision has been approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

According to some media reports, Hayk Chobanyan will be appointed Minister of High Technological Industry.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration