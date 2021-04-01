Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 31.

Currently, 18 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.

Artsakh has so far confirmed a total of 2492 COVID-19 cases.

The ministry once again urged citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan