Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 over past day
11:32, 1 April, 2021
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.
59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 31.
Currently, 18 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.
Artsakh has so far confirmed a total of 2492 COVID-19 cases.
The ministry once again urged citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version