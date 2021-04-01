COVID-19: Armenia reports 1097 daily cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 1097 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 193,736, the ministry of healthcare reports.

617 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 173,681.

The death toll has risen to 3533 (18 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

6217 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 15,622.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 900 (8 new such cases).

