Armenian Parliament convenes extraordinary session to debate Electoral Code amendments - LIVE
11:00, 1 April, 2021
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has convened an extraordinary session today.
One issue is on the agenda.
The lawmakers will debate the bill on making amendments and changes to the Electoral Code.
The amendments to the Electoral Code are taking place before snap parliamentary elections.
The snap parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on June 20.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
