Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.
The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:00 Road condition
- 08:54 European Stocks - 31-03-21
- 08:53 US stocks - 31-03-21
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-03-21
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 31-03-21
- 08:50 Oil Prices Down - 31-03-21
- 03.31-21:49 Unprecedented: Armenia National Football Team wins 3 times in a row
- 03.31-19:01 No incidents recorded at border with Azerbaijan, says Armenian military
- 03.31-17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-03-21
- 03.31-17:50 President Sarkissian extends condolences over passing of legendary commander
- 03.31-17:47 Asian Stocks - 31-03-21
- 03.31-17:07 Pashinyan extends condolences over passing of “embodiment of patriotism” commander of 1992 Battle of Shushi
- 03.31-16:57 Armenian FM, UK Ambassador highlight fully utilizing cooperation potential
- 03.31-15:50 Russia reports 8,275 daily COVID-19 cases
- 03.31-15:23 The “Chinese model” of poverty reduction could eradicate it
- 03.31-15:20 Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan dies aged 81
- 03.31-15:18 World Bank forecasts 3.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2021
- 03.31-15:16 Catholicos of All Armenians, US Ambassador discuss importance of safe and expeditious return of POWs
- 03.31-14:54 Armenia’s high-tech minister resigns
- 03.31-14:15 Nearly 63% of survey respondents say Armenia should strengthen its cooperation with Russia
- 03.31-14:03 Survey: 31.7% of respondents says ready to vote in favor of My Step bloc
- 03.31-13:13 EAEU develops new project for labor migrants - Deputy Chairman of EDB Management Board
- 03.31-12:39 Armenian FM highlights safe repatriation of POWs as a matter requiring immediate solution
- 03.31-11:45 Renewed excavations expected at Armenia’s Metsamor archaeological site
- 03.31-11:36 Artsakh confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 over past day
11:32, 03.25.2021
Viewed 2314 times BBC investigation proves Azerbaijan destroyed Armenian Church after war
19:40, 03.27.2021
Viewed 2073 times Azerbaijanis continue vandalizing Armenian churches in Artsakh
21:03, 03.26.2021
Viewed 1586 times ''Media Defense'' files case to ECHR over bombing of journalists in Artsakh by Azerbaijani forces
12:41, 03.27.2021
Viewed 1389 times Ukraine's new low-cost Bees Airlines to operate flights to Armenia
18:06, 03.26.2021
Viewed 1369 times Constitutional Court upholds Robert Kocharyan's application, criminal proceeding terminated