LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-03-21

LONDON, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $2235.00, copper price up by 0.57% to $8845.50, lead price up by 0.56% to $1979.00, nickel price down by 1.28% to $16150.00, tin price down by 0.55% to $25300.00, zinc price down by 0.90% to $2807.50, molybdenum price up by 1.39% to $24141.00, cobalt price down by 1.45% to $51000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.