Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-03-21

YEREVAN, 31 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 531.17 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 622.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.02 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.66 drams to 732.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 349.93 drams to 28757.67 drams. Silver price down by 7.99 drams to 415.67 drams. Platinum price down by 408.94 drams to 19912.38 drams.