Armenian FM, UK Ambassador highlight fully utilizing cooperation potential

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Patrick Gallagher on March 31 presented the copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and expressed confidence that he will bring his contribution to the further strengthening and enrichment of the Armenian-British agenda. In this context they both highlighted taking actions for fully utilizing the existing cooperation potential.

As prospective directions for cooperation, the Armenian FM and the UK Ambassador mentioned economy, science and education, emphasized boosting the communications between the peoples.

Issues relating to regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan