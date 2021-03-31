Russia reports 8,275 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 8,275 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since September 29, and the total case tally hit 4,545,095, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.18%.

Moscow confirmed 1,286 daily COVID-19 cases.

The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment now) has dropped to 280,073, a new low since mid-October 2020, according to the crisis center.

Russia has documented 10,176 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,166,172.

Russia recorded 408 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 409 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 98,850.