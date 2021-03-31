Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Catholicos of All Armenians, US Ambassador discuss importance of safe and expeditious return of POWs

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians in Echmiadzin on March 30 to discuss the importance of the safe and expeditious return of detainees following the conflict over Nagorno Karabakh, the US Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.








