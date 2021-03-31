Nearly 63% of survey respondents say Armenia should strengthen its cooperation with Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. According to the results of a survey conducted in Armenia, 62.9% of the respondents said Armenia should strengthen its cooperation with Russia, Aram Navasardyan, Director of MPG LLC, a full member of Gallup International Association in Armenia, said during a press conference.

The citizens were asked with which countries or unions in their view Armenia should strengthen its cooperation.

“62.9% mentioned Russia, 16.4% - US, 6.4% - France, 5.2% - the European Union, 2.6% - China, 2.4% - Iran, 1.5% - the Eurasian Economic Union, 0.7% - NATO, 0.7% - Georgia and 0.2% - CSTO”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan