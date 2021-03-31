Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Survey: 31.7% of respondents says ready to vote in favor of My Step bloc

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 31.7% of the respondents of a survey conducted in Armenia said they will vote in favor of the My Step alliance if the parliamentary elections take place next Sunday, Aram Navasardyan, Director of MPG LLC, a full member of Gallup International Association in Armenia, said during a press conference.

The citizens were asked which political force they would vote in favor if parliamentary elections take place next Sunday.

“31.7% said they would vote in favor of the My Step alliance, 5.9% in favor of 2nd President Robert Kocharyan, 4.4% - Prosperous Armenia party, 2.7% - Bright Armenia party, 2.4% - the Republican Party of Armenia, 2.1% - the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, 1% in favor of the Fatherland’s Salvation Movement’s candidate for prime minister Vazgen Manukyan, 0.5% for Sasna Tsrer party, 0.4% for the Homeland party, 0.4% for the Republic party and 0.1% for the Citizen’s Decision party. 24.6% of the respondents chose the option “No one”, and 20% couldn’t answer. 3.9% mentioned other parties”, Aram Navasardyan said.

He noted that there is almost no change compared with the previous research.

