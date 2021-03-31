EAEU develops new project for labor migrants - Deputy Chairman of EDB Management Board

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Digital Initiative Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank is working on new digital projects. In particular, a new project is being developed for labor migrants in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Tigran Sargsyan said in an interview to Respublika Armenia newspaper.

“In line with this, we are also working with our partners of the Russian government on the second program which is called Work In EAEU. This one aims at facilitating the life of labor migrants and providing digital solutions remotely. On the one hand, this will enable the citizens, who work in the other territory of the EAEU, to use all the necessary state services which are provided in case of receiving a job, and on the other hand, it allows the respective state authorities to conduct a proper registration of citizens. At the same time, this can contribute to the creation of a reliable system to counter the illegal operations, which, unfortunately, exists within the Union”, he said.

The project will be implemented through a digital platform and will have a form of an app. Moreover, there will be a whole collection of services which will be provided to the labor migrants. According to Tigran Sargsyan, this project is very relevant for Armenia, given that many labor migrants cross the border every year, find jobs in Russia, get salary, register, live there and then settle their families. Thanks to the Work In EAEU app, they can manage all of these processes from Armenia. “Such as finding a respective job, reaching an agreement over the salary, getting all the required documents and signing the contract online. As for the cooperation of the respective authorities of the Union’s member states, the Eurasian Development Bank is an international organization, the shareholders of which are the EAEU member states and Tajikistan, we definitely carry out a direct work with all shareholders who make decisions at our Bank’s Board level. And all our programs, initiatives and activity are transparent for our shareholders. The Digital Initiative Fund has a working plan for this year which describes all the actions we need to implement. Of course, all our shareholders are aware of our activities. And we in our turn are trying to be maximally transparent”, he said.

Tigran Sargsyan also informed that they are preparing digital passports for the all the participating countries of the Bank, including for Armenia. “The essence of this document is that it describes the current situation in the EAEU member states on how progressive they are in the digitization of this or that business processes, what infrastructure has been created, how the digital transformation is taking place in that countries, etc. The development of such passports will allow to reveal the problematic sides through discussions, the advantages which exist in the country. Our work must be more directed for supporting the Union’s states in the context of overcoming the problems faced by them”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

