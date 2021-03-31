Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Artsakh confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

77 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 30.

Currently, 20 infected patients receive treatment at hospitals, while the others – at home.

Artsakh has so far confirmed a total of 2486 COVID-19 cases.

The ministry once again urged citizens to follow all the safety rules to prevent the further spread of the disease.

 

