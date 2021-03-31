Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

Andranik Simonyan appointed deputy director of National Security Service

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Andranik Simonyan has been appointed deputy director of the National Security Service of Armenia.

The respective decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian based on the proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Prior to the appointment, Andranik Simonyan has been serving as deputy chairman of the Investigative Committee.

 

