Armenian-made ventilators fully ready for clinical trials, says High-tech minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan says the ventilators made in Armenia are completely ready for clinical trials, certification and production.

“Last year the process of making ventilators in Armenia launched together with the Engineering Association within the frames of the government’s program.

The presented device is a complex engineering system.

As a result of the cooperation with the American NASA JPL laboratory you can see that 5 samples of the devices are ready and are passing trials aimed to be certified and produced in the future.

I would like to congratulate the Engineering Association, the Engineering City, YEA Engineering and the Armenian engineering community for the achievement.

We hope it will turn into a real production and the medical equipment production will develop in Armenia”, the minister said.



