LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 March:

The price of aluminum down by 1.71% to $2246.00, copper price down by 1.38% to $8795.00, lead price up by 0.31% to $1968.00, nickel price up by 0.29% to $16359.00, tin price down by 0.81% to $25440.00, zinc price up by 0.50% to $2833.00, molybdenum price down by 0.92% to $23810.00, cobalt price stood at $51750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.