PM Pashinyan chairs security council session

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. A security Council session took place on March 30, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, issues related to the security environment surrounding Armenia and Artsakh, regional developments and future steps of the Government were discussed at the session.








