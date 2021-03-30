PM Pashinyan chairs security council session
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. A security Council session took place on March 30, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, issues related to the security environment surrounding Armenia and Artsakh, regional developments and future steps of the Government were discussed at the session.
- 18:55 PM Pashinyan chairs security council session
- 18:16 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 18:03 Stone attack by Azerbaijanis cannot remain unresponded – President of Artsakh’s parliament
- 17:33 Ameriabank gets Quality Excellence Award 2020 from Raiffeisen Bank International
- 17:26 The Washington Post: Despite State Department’s calls, Azerbaijan still refuses to return Armenian POWs – opinion
- 17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-03-21
- 17:23 Asian Stocks - 30-03-21
- 16:54 Armenian FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Moscow
- 16:44 President Sarkissian holds meeting with lawmakers
- 15:24 Justice minister presents clarifications to President over Judicial Code amendments package
- 15:08 Artsakh Foreign Ministry comments on stone throwing attacks by Azerbaijani side on civilian vehicles
- 14:10 Kocharyan trial adjourned
- 13:29 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador
- 12:15 Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion
- 11:00 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 750 new cases
- 10:51 ‘Participation to Eurasian League was a great experience’ - basketball player Gerard Hadidian
- 10:33 Kremlin comments on nature of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 09:59 Road condition
- 08:49 European Stocks - 29-03-21
- 08:48 US stocks - 29-03-21
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-21
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-03-21
- 08:46 Oil Prices Up - 29-03-21
- 03.29-21:33 APT Gen-Sec sends letter to Armenian parliament President over funding of Human Rights Defender
- 03.29-18:22 Goris Deputy Mayor informs about Azerbaijani hooliganism against van transporting bodies of victims
18:35, 03.24.2021
Viewed 2037 times Italy cannot share a table with Turkey, which has not recognized Armenian Genocide – Italian MP
11:32, 03.25.2021
Viewed 1976 times BBC investigation proves Azerbaijan destroyed Armenian Church after war
16:50, 03.24.2021
Viewed 1749 times Military’s structure, Armenia-Russia ties must be brought to conformity with current threat – defense minister
19:40, 03.27.2021
Viewed 1740 times Azerbaijanis continue vandalizing Armenian churches in Artsakh
11:48, 03.23.2021
Viewed 1386 times “Biden is a man of his word” – White House source on possible forthcoming recognition of Armenian Genocide