Stone attack by Azerbaijanis cannot remain unresponded – President of Artsakh’s parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan visited the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh and met with FM David Babayan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Artsakh.

Foreign policy priorities of the country were discussed. Artur Tovmasyan referred to the meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian. ‘’Today number one problem for the security of Artsakh is that the recent so-called ‘’activation’’ of Azerbaijanis cannot remain unresponded. I am speaking about the incidents of attacking Armenian cars with stones’’, Artur Tovmasyan said.

The sides discussed issues related to raising this and other issues at international arenas. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia emphasized the importance of finding a settlement to Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. He also talked about the necessity to deepen relations with different countries, particularly Russia.