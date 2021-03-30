Ameriabank gets Quality Excellence Award 2020 from Raiffeisen Bank International

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank got Quality Excellence Award 2020 (Straight-Through Processing Quality Award) for high quality of international money transfers. The award ceremony was organized by the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International. Raiffeisen Bank gives the Quality Excellence Award to the best partner financial institutions in different countries of the world. The award is considered to be a very important quality indicator of international payment transactions and stands for the degree of automation and the speed of processing.

Ameriabank’s high quality standards and efficient partnership were emphasized at the award ceremony.

Ameriabank also highly appreciates cooperation with Raiffeisen Bank International based on firm grounds and trust.

Ameriabank’s cooperation with Raiffeisen Bank International in the field of intenational money transfers began just a few years ago. The award is an evidence of trust, reliability, and efficient collaboration developed within such a short period of time.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the most stable and largest financial institutions in Armenia. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank rendering corporate, investment and retail services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Based on 2020 results, Ameriabank is the leader in the Armenian banking sector by its financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loan portfolio, capital). For further information, please visit www.ameriabank.am or call (+37410) 56 11 11.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.