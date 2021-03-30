Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-03-21

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 530.70 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 622.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.65 drams to 730.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 406.54 drams to 29107.6 drams. Silver price down by 3.34 drams to 423.66 drams. Platinum price up by 535.02 drams to 20321.32 drams.

 

 








