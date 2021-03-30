Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Armenian FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Moscow, Russia, on April 1 to take part in the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The FM is expected to meet with a number of partners on the sidelines of the session.

 

