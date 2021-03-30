Armenian FM to attend CIS Foreign Ministerial Council session in Moscow
16:54, 30 March, 2021
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will depart for Moscow, Russia, on April 1 to take part in the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.
The FM is expected to meet with a number of partners on the sidelines of the session.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
