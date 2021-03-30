Kocharyan trial adjourned

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction adjourned the trial of former president Robert Kocharyan because the prosecutors were absent. Several other ex-government officials are also defendants in the case.

The judge said that all defendants have submitted motions requesting to drop criminal proceedings which are initiated under article 300.1 of the penal code (overthrowing constitutional order), because the constitutional court determined it to be unconstitutional and void.

Judge Danibekyan said the court had to discuss the issue of stopping the criminal proceedings, but the hearing can’t take place without the prosecutors.

The issue will be discussed at the next hearing set for April 2.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan