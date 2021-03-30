‘Participation to Eurasian League was a great experience’ - basketball player Gerard Hadidian

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian basketball player of the Lebanese Al-Riyadi Gerard Hadidian says the participation and the victory in the Eurasian League, which was held in Yerevan, was an important experience.

“The participation to the Eurasian League was a great experience. There was serious competition in the matches against the Armenian clubs. I am happy over the victory of Al-Riyadi at the Eurasian League”, he told reporters in Yerevan, adding that the final was really hard and the victory was achieved thanks to their unity.

The Eurasian Basketball League was held in Yerevan, Armenia from March 24 to 29. Beirut’s Al-Riyadi and Armenia’s Vahagni City were competing in the final, which ended with the victory of the Lebanese team – 76:75.

A total of 5 teams from Armenia, Russia and Lebanon were participating in the Eurasian League.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan