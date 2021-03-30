Kremlin comments on nature of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia has good relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to the Argumenti I Fakti newspaper.

“We have excellent relations of trust with Azerbaijan based on mutual respect. These relations can have many aspects of mutual interest. We have historically good relations with Armenia as well. We have numerous integration processes which give significant benefit to Armenia, both politically and economically,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesperson stressed that everyone ought to remember President Putin’s personal role in achieving the armistice which ended the second Nagorno Karabakh war in 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan