Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed or difficult to pass across Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan