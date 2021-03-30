LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-21

LONDON, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 March:

The price of aluminum up by 2.21% to $2285.00, copper price up by 1.57% to $8918.50, lead price up by 1.55% to $1962.00, nickel price up by 1.87% to $16312.00, tin price up by 1.34% to $25648.00, zinc price up by 1.70% to $2819.00, molybdenum price stood at $24030.00, cobalt price down by 0.96% to $51750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.