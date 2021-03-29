Delegation of French parliamentarians to visit Armenia and Artsakh soon

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The French delegation of parliamentarians headed by France-Artsakh Friendship Circle President Guy Tessier will pay a visit to Armenia and Artsakh soon. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Artsakh, Guy Tessier said in a letter addressed to President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, where he thanked the letter for the congratulation over the International Francophonie Day.

‘’I will soon lead a delegation of French parliamentarians to Armenia and Artsakh in the sidelines of my position as the head of France-Artsakh Friendship Circle. I hope we will have the opportunity and pleasure to meet and talk with you during that period’’, Tessier said in his letter.