Armenia acquires ‘’ AsrtaZeneca’’ COVID-19 vaccine at an affordable price

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia acquires ‘’ AsrtaZeneca’’ COVID-19 vaccine for 4.5 USD per one dose instead of the 25 USD in in the international market, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy General Director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, Head of the National Immunization Program Gayane Sahakyan told the reporters.

‘’The cost of Asrta Zeneca is very high in the international market, it reaches 25 USD. We have acquired it in the sidelines of COVAX Facility initiative, thank to which we pay 4.5 USD for one dose. This is quite an affordable price for our country’’, Sahakyan said.

According to her, in the first stage priority will be given to 4 risk groups, in the second stage the program will expand and cover more groups.

‘’Yesterday we received the first batch of the vaccines. Today we are carrying out intensive works and by the end of the week the vaccines will be delivered to remote villages’’, she said.

Armenia has acquired 24 thousand doses of AsrtaZeneca vaccine.