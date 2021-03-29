No incidents recorded at border with Azerbaijan, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. No border incidents took place on March 28 and 29 at the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border, and a “stable operational tactical situation” was maintained, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in its daily news release.

The situation remained unchanged also at the Vorotan-Davit Bek part of the Goris-Kapan road, which is guarded by the Armenian National Security Service border troops.

“The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and the Armenian National Security Service Border Troops are controlling the border situation at the entire length of the border line and are fulfilling their mission,” the defense ministry said.

