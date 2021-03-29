Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-03-21

YEREVAN, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.59 drams to 530.08 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.25 drams to 624.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.98 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.83 drams to 733.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 60.78 drams to 29514.14 drams. Silver price up by 7.03 drams to 427 drams. Platinum price down by 199.29 drams to 19786.3 drams.








