ICU beds near capacity across Armenia as health authorities brace for thousands of new cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. With 90% growth in infections, health authorities in Armenia are predicting more than 7000 new cases next week, the Deputy Director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Gayane Sahakyan told reporters.

“Right now we have a difficult epidemiological situation in Armenia. Our hospital system is rather overloaded, beds are nearing capacity. A nearly 90% growth of infections is recorded,” she said, adding that the basic reproduction number of the virus is 1,2 – thus they expect 7000 new cases next week. She said there won’t be any available hospital beds when this happens.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan