Ruling bloc MP Suren Grigoryan steps down

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Suren Grigoryan from the ruling My Step faction has resigned on March 29, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement.

According to the information of ARMENPRESS, the reason for the MP’s resignation is connected with the offer of getting a new job in the Cabinet.

 

