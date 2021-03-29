Russia documents fewer than 300 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since Nov 9, 2020

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 293 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours compared to 336 the day before. The overall death toll has reached 98,033, TASS reports citing the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This is the lowest daily death toll since November 9, 2020, when 256 deaths were reported.

The preliminary COVID-19 lethality rate in Russia stands at 2.16%.

In particular, 49 deaths were recorded in Moscow, 30 in St. Petersburg, 12 in the Rostov Region, 11 each in the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnodar Regions.