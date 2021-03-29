Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Russia documents fewer than 300 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since Nov 9, 2020

Russia documents fewer than 300 daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since Nov 9, 2020

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 293 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours compared to 336 the day before. The overall death toll has reached 98,033, TASS reports citing the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This is the lowest daily death toll since November 9, 2020, when 256 deaths were reported.

The preliminary COVID-19 lethality rate in Russia stands at 2.16%.

In particular, 49 deaths were recorded in Moscow, 30 in St. Petersburg, 12 in the Rostov Region, 11 each in the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnodar Regions.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration