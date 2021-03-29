No negotiation with Turkey at this moment – Armenian FM  

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. No negotiation is taking place between Armenia and Turkey at this moment, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said during the session of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs.

As for the foreign ministry’s works with the European Union over Turkey’s behavior in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the FM reminded that the European Union in its various statements and resolutions has made a reference not only to Azerbaijan, but also Turkey.

