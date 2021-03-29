Chief Justice of Russian Supreme Court receives Armenian Supreme Judicial Council’s delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia led by President Ruben Vardazaryan is in the Russian capital of Moscow on an official visit, the SJC told Armenpress.

Chief Justice of the Russian Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev received the Armenian Supreme Judicial Council’s delegation today.

The sides discussed the cooperation and development opportunities between the Armenian and Russian judicial systems, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan