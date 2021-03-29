“Armenia knows the price of peace very well, we aren’t looking for enemies” – FM Aivazian

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian says that Armenia’s foreign policy will be “pragmatic and flexible” and the government will do its best to develop a stable security environment around the country.

Aivazian was in parliament for a briefing at the foreign relations committee.

In his question, ruling bloc MP Shirak Torosyan mentioned Greece, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq – who are today targeted by Turkey’s aggressive rhetoric. “We have a format of relations – Armenia-Cyprus-Greece. Recently, the Iraqi defense minister visited Armenia. Don’t you think these formats should be bolstered, from the perspective that the abovementioned countries are receiving blows from Turkey, like we do, and have concrete objectives to withstand these blows, like we do, and in this case we become natural allies,” the lawmaker said.

Aivazian said that the results of the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war force them to approach Armenia’s foreign policy agenda extremely pragmatically. “And our priority, especially now, should be the security agenda of Armenia and the development of a favorable environment around Armenia,” Aivazian said.

He said the formats mentioned by MP Torosyan are in their agenda. “But more than any other country Armenia knows the price of peace very well, and we aren’t looking for enemies. We will do everything for a truly stable security environment to be developmed around Armenia,” Aivazian said.

He said that Armenia’s foreign policy will be pragmatic and flexible. “And when acquiring allies we must first of all have a common understanding of the challenges and possibilities which the situation is dictating. We have very active substantive involvement with various partners. We seemingly have a common understanding that the current challenges make our aspiration for developing more substantial partnership an imperative more than ever,” Aivazian said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan