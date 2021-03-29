Putin and Pashinyan maintain permanent contacts, says Kremlin

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the leaders of Russia and Armenia maintain constant contact and PM Pashinyan’s announcement that he will soon step down to trigger snap elections doesn’t require an urgent conversation with Putin.

“First of all, [Pashinyan] will remain caretaker [prime minister], and second of all this decision doesn’t require an urgent conversation…..They’d talked very recently, and we’ve reported this, thus the contacts are permanent,” Peskov said when reporters asked him whether or not Putin is planning to hold a phone talk or a meeting with Pashinyan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan announced that he will resign in April in order to pave way for the dissolution of parliament and subsequent early elections.

