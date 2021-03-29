President of Artsakh, Armenia’s Justice Minister discuss partnership

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting on March 29 with Armenia’s Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan.

The meeting focused on a broad circle of issues related to partnership between Armenia and Artsakh in the justice sector, the Artsakh presidency said in a news release.

President Harutyunyan emphasized the need for intensifying and deepening the ties between relevant authorities and exchange of experience, which would contribute to swift solution of existing issues.

Badasyan’s counterpart Karen Danielyan also attended the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan