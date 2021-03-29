National Security Service denies media reports on Director’s dismissal
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia denies the media reports according to which NSS Director Armen Abazyan has been dismissed.
“The reports on the change of the NSS Director are not true”, the NSS told Armenpress.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
