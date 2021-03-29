Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Search operations for bodies of Artsakh war casualties continue

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The search operations for the bodies of servicemen who have been killed or went missing during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war continue today in the direction of Sghnakh village, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reports.

So far, a total 1523 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations.

 

