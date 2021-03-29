Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal — media

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Rescue teams refloated the Ever Given cargo ship, TASS reports citing Bloomberg.

It is unclear when the navigation at the canal will be restored.

According to Wall Street Journal, Suez Canal Authority head Osama Rabie disclosed that the cargo ship was only partially refloated. The two tugboats currently straighten the ship’s course.

“We are not finished yet, but it has moved”, Rabie said.

The Ever Given cargo ship’s displacement is 220,000 tonnes. It is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen and operated by Evergreen Marine under the Panama flag. On March 23, the ship blocked the Suez canal due to strong wind and a sandstorm, which altered its course and got the ship stuck between the two shores of the canal.