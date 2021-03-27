Azerbaijanis continue vandalizing Armenian churches in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has published a footage on his Facebook page, showing Azerbaijani servicemen vandalizing St. Yeghiche Armenian Church in Artsakh's Mataghis, which passed under Azerbaijani control during the September-November war in 2020.

''The Azerbaijani servicemen (Turkish flag on the uniform can also be seen) cynically vandalize the Armenian church, overtly showing their intention to insult the church’', ARMENPRESS reports, Tatoyan wrote.

Before entering the church, they say, ''Let's now enter their church, where I will perform namaz''.

When in the church, the Azerbaijanis say the following, ''This belongs to Armenians, everything here is Armenian, we have teared everything off''.

''This is overtly ethnicity and religion based act of hatred’', Tatoyan said, adding that hate policy against Armenians continues up till now.

The Human Right Defender of Armenia will present the incident to international institutions, noting that this is another evidence of that what happened with Armenians in Artsakh in September-November 2020 was ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy.

Earlier, BBC World News had published an article called Nagorno-Karabakh: The mystery of the missing church, showing that Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Armenian Church in Mekhakavan wasfully demolished following the September-November war.