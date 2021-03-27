 Ukraine's new low-cost Bees Airlines to operate flights to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has allowed the new Ukrainian low-cost Bees Airline to start flights in 16 charter and 13 regular destinations.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing "AnalitikaUA", this is the third Ukrainian airline that operates flights to Armenia.

Regular flights will be operated to Burgas, Heraklion, Rhodes, Batumi, Araxos, Alicante, Barcelona, Tirana, Varna and Larnaca. The airline has been allowed to operate regular flights from Odessa to Tbilisi to Yerevan and from Lviv to Yerevan’’,

During a press conference, the leadership of Bees Airline announced that regular flights to Armenia and Georgia will start in May.